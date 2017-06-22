I have an area in the garden that I will not be able to plant this year. Instead of letting it stay fallow and grow weeds, I planted buckwheat. It’s something I’ve done through the years whenever I’ve been unable to use an area for one reason or another. Buckwheat is a fast-growing plant that … Continue Reading →
Pruning milkweed plants to attract more monarch butterflies
I saw my first Monarch butterfly a couple of days ago. I know they were here much earlier because I found a caterpillar on my milkweed plants. That means there had to be a female butterfly around a while ago. It takes around four days for a monarch egg to hatch. The caterpillar stage lasts … Continue Reading →
Mackinac Island Lilac Festival beckons lilac lovers
The guests of honor arrived just in time, all decked out in pretty purple, pink, white, and fuschia finery. Their sweet fragrance perfumed the air for anyone strolling along car-free streets and shaded lanes, making it a glorious time to visit Mackinac Island. Yes, lilacs, the star attractions, were out in full force when the … Continue Reading →
Weeds can provide a bonus this time of year
Although the temperatures were fine during mid-May, some untimely rain and prior commitments caused me to fall behind in the garden. Memorial Day weekend was when I was supposed to get caught up but a late season bout with the flu keep me off my feet all holiday weekend and into the next week. Now … Continue Reading →
Results of winter rye cover crop
The rye cover crop I planted last fall made tremendous growth this spring and now it’s time to till it into the soil. Timing is important when it comes to tilling under a cover crop like rye. The plants grew and entered the “boot stage” of growth, forming flower/seed heads inside the stalk. This is … Continue Reading →
Mother's day plant sale at Matthaei Botanical Gardens this weekend
The Matthaei Botanical Gardens – Nichols Arboretum annual Mother’s Day Plant Sale is coming up this weekend, May 13 and 14. About three weeks ago I visited the Gardens and got a sneak peek at the plants growing in the greenhouse. I can tell you that these are no ordinary, anonymous plants grown by an impersonal … Continue Reading →
Planting homegrown grape plants
This is another episode in the grape vine cutting story that began last spring. At that time I took some pieces of grapevine that I cut off the vines during pruning and used them to start new grapevines. You can browse through my older blog posts to find out about those grapes. I stuck the … Continue Reading →
Grand Rapids Art Museum showcases Michigan tattoo artist
It’s not every day a museum becomes a temporary tattoo parlor. But that’s what happened recently when the Grand Rapids Art Museum (GRAM) launched “Black Waves: The Tattoo Art of Leo Zulueta,” the latest exhibit in its Michigan Artist Series. While inking an original tattoo around the wrist of a volunteer on opening night, the Ann … Continue Reading →
Jerry Lohr honored as American Wine Legend by Wine Enthusiast
Recognition for the guy behind all those great wines!
La Crema Chardonnay and Pinot Noir: Artisan winemaking
La Crema has focused on Chards and Pinots for nearly 40 years.