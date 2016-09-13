Dearborn —The first day of the annual September two-day Old Car Festival included on-again, off-again, on-again rain, resulting in heavily draped cars and unfilled slots along the historic streets of Greenfield Village. But that didn’t stop enthusiasts like Glenn Miller of Plymouth from uncovering his 1909 EMF racer long enough to drive past the … Continue Reading →
Joyrides
Celebrating classic car culture, in Metro Detroit and beyond
Auctions, races combine diamonds, jewels-in the-rough
Pebble Beach, California — Gooding & Company arguably has the best site for its annual classic car auction here, within walking distance of the prestigious Pebble Beach Concours. Bonhams is the least accessible — certainly for anyone with a schedule to maintain. The auction’s Quail Lodge headquarters off Carmel Valley Road with its mid-August traffic … Continue Reading →
Cars break record prices at RM Sotheby’s Monterey auction
MONTEREY, California — Three special cars set sales records at RM Sotheby’s August 19-20 auction at the Portola Hotel and Spa in this popular resort city. The top seller this year was the 1955 Jaguar D-Type, winner of the 1956 24 Hours of Le Mans, which sold for $21,780,000 — an auction record for a British … Continue Reading →
240 rare classics judged at Pebble Beach Concours
Pebble Beach, California — Pebble Beach claims to be the top automotive concours in the country and among the best worldwide. Seeing is believing. Some 240 vehicles in 28 classes provided more than enough automotive history, design and mechanical accomplishments August 21 to satisfy the most knowledgeable guests and intrigue those just enjoying a chilly … Continue Reading →
Gasoline Alley car show is all about performance and style
Utica — This quiet Macomb County town, once known as the mushroom capital of Michigan, heats up each August when car lovers and owners turn Auburn Road into Gasoline Alley for a day. The 2016 gathering, thinned in numbers by on-again, off-again rain, attracted some unusual rides, from LaSalles to a Willys Wagoneer trimmed for a … Continue Reading →
Collector cars draw visitors to unique arts festival
Car shows are more than ego trips for special-vehicle owners. Shows often help raise funds for charities. Or they provide a curb appeal that encourages passersby to park and check out an event. The modest gathering of collector vehicles on the front lawn of Services for Older Citizens in Grosse Pointe Farms on June 25 … Continue Reading →
One-of-a-kind Hoffman concept draws attention at EyesOn show
Grosse Pointe Shores — Exhibitors, guests and volunteers know that EyesOn Design is not just any car show. Its continuing dedication to design, its volunteer industry experts who know where the great cars are and how to invite them, and its focus on raising awareness and money for vision research make it an outstanding event. … Continue Reading →
Specialty tractor auction draws farming fans and the curious
Vintage orchard and grove tractors became a passion for Charles Schneider, with their gigantic flaring fenders, squat, aerodynamic profiles, and their ability to ply their way through orchards and vineyards with low-hanging branches without spoiling the crop. The retired Ford Motor Co. executive collected them and restored or maintained them at sites in Lapeer County, including … Continue Reading →
CCS students design transportation from bulldozers to exotics
A picture – or in some cases a model – may be worth a thousand words, but the work of 2016 College for Creative Studies transportation design students is helped by their words. These young men and women must state the case for their individual projects, explaining sources of power, environmental impact, to whom they … Continue Reading →
Mecum’s spring classic car sale blows past 2015 total
Mecum Auctions resorted to its boarding-house reach as auction sales and post-sale deals pushed the Indianapolis spring sale toward $50 million. Of 1,567 cars offered May 17-21, a reported 1,094 cars had changed hands early the following week, with many likely still in negotiations. Three days after the official event, sales totaled over $48 million, … Continue Reading →