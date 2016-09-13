1909 EMF racer

This rare 1909 EMF racer was factory-built for motor sports at the company’s Piquette Avenue plant in Detroit. It now lives in Plymouth and was exhibited by owner Glenn Miller. (Jenny King / Special to The Detroit News)

Old Car Festival chugs on between the showers

  Dearborn —The first day of the annual September two-day Old Car Festival included on-again, off-again, on-again rain, resulting in heavily draped cars and unfilled slots along the historic streets of Greenfield Village. But that didn’t stop enthusiasts like Glenn Miller of Plymouth from uncovering his 1909 EMF racer long enough to drive past the … Continue Reading →

One of the dream cars from Earl "Madman" Muntz, this aluminum-bodied convertible powered by a 336-inch Lincoln V-8 sold at the Bonhams auction in August for $165,000. (Jenny King, Special to The Detroit News)

Auctions, races combine diamonds, jewels-in the-rough

Pebble Beach, California — Gooding & Company arguably has the best site for its annual classic car auction here, within walking distance of the prestigious Pebble Beach Concours. Bonhams is the least accessible — certainly for anyone with a schedule to maintain. The auction’s Quail Lodge headquarters off Carmel Valley Road with its mid-August traffic … Continue Reading →

1911 Benz Tourer

240 rare classics judged at Pebble Beach Concours

Pebble Beach, California — Pebble Beach claims to be the top automotive concours in the country and among the best worldwide. Seeing is believing. Some 240 vehicles in 28 classes provided more than enough automotive history, design and mechanical accomplishments August 21 to satisfy the most knowledgeable guests and intrigue those just enjoying a chilly … Continue Reading →

1938 Minneapolis Moline UDLX

Specialty tractor auction draws farming fans and the curious

Vintage orchard and grove tractors became a passion for Charles Schneider, with their gigantic flaring fenders, squat, aerodynamic profiles, and their ability to ply their way through orchards and vineyards with low-hanging branches without spoiling the crop. The retired Ford Motor Co. executive collected them and restored or maintained them at sites in Lapeer County, including … Continue Reading →

1962 Corvette Styling Show Car

Mecum’s spring classic car sale blows past 2015 total

Mecum Auctions resorted to its boarding-house reach as auction sales and post-sale deals pushed the Indianapolis spring sale toward $50 million. Of 1,567 cars offered May 17-21, a reported 1,094 cars had changed hands early the following week, with many likely still in negotiations. Three days after the official event, sales totaled over $48 million, … Continue Reading →