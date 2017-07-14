Horsin' around in Traverse City

There’s plenty of horsin’ around this summer in Traverse City.

And visitors are invited to get in on the fun each Sunday, through Aug. 13, when the Great Lakes Equestrian Festival hosts Grand Prix events featuring riders in various age groups and their sleek show horses, some of them Olympic-caliber. Whether they’re competing as “hunters” or “jumpers,” more than 3,000 horses and riders from 33 states and 13 foreign countries are expected to participate during the six-week, AA-sanctioned show.

Located at Flintfields Horse Park in Williamsburg, just east of Traverse City, the festival welcomed more than 25,000 visitors last year. Spectators bring lawn chairs or blankets and may picnic on the grassy infield or settle into the covered bleachers and watch the horses competing in the Grand Prix Ring for ribbons, points and prize money totaling more than $1-million. Visitors are invited to come early and watch the action in the four warm-up rings. There are five show-rings, counting the Grand Prix ring, plus a grass ring.

Gates open at noon at the 88-acre park; Grand Prix competition starts at 2 p.m. General admission tickets are $15 adults, and $10 for children under 12, seniors 65 and up and members of the military. Upgrades to the VIP Club are available.

Special Sunday family events are planned July 23 and Aug. 13, including a bounce house, food truck, balloon artist, music and a “horseless horse show” where little kids can practice jumping with pretend horses and ribbons as rewards.

Before you go, it’s good to know that jumpers are the “athletes” of the horse show. Their task is solely to jump, regardless of style or manner. Hunters represent the type of horse used in fox hunting, and are judged on manners, jumping ability, style (including braided mane and tail), pace and quality. Judges look for a horse that would be the most agreeable mount to “ride to the hounds” and provide a smooth and safe ride. Hunters at the festival may jump two to three times a day but jumpers only once.

For more information, check http://greatlakesequestrianfestival.com