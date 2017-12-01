Travel writers' auction runs through Monday

If you’ve ever dreamed of skiing or golfing at Boyne Highlands Resort near Harbor Springs, check out the annual auction of the Society of American Travel Writers (SATW). Bidders are vying to score a discounted rate for a three-night getaway at this northern Michigan resort, among nearly three dozen other auction items.

But you must act fast to bid on that and other travel packages, from whitewater rafting in Tennessee and sailing on a Maine Windjammer to luxury hotels in Mexico or Newfoundland, Canada. The clock is ticking toward the closing deadline at 11:55 p.m., Monday, when the gavel falls on this year’s auction.

Among the 35 items on the block are money-saving CityPass coupon books to Seattle, Tampa Bay and New York City and guides to New Orleans and the Upper Peninsula in the “”100 Things to Do … Before You Die” travel book series.

To really whet your wanderlust, there are two “1,000 Places to See Before You Die” gift sets. The auction also offers an opportunity to be “honorary duck-master” at the historic Peabody Memphis hotel and to tickle your toes in the sand at a couples-only Sandals resort in the Caribbean.

Auction proceeds are used for SATW professional development sessions, which helps make better travel writers.

Check out the auction catalog at https://www.silentauctionpro.com/bidonlinegrid.php?groupId=894

Happy bidding!